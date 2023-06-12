Alerus Financial NA Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.15.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.