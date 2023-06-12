Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CEO Sells $243,650.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.42. 274,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

