Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,577,503 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 140,635 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 1.66% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $447,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

