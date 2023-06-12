AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue Jun 23 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) announced a jun 23 dividend on Monday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 12th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. 12,379,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,246,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

