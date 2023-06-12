Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the May 15th total of 324,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 131,287 shares in the last quarter. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ADIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 105,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,973. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson & William B. Stilley in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

