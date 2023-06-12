abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.86. 171,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,194. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,197,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 634,768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 241,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 399,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,012,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

