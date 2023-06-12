abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AWP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.86. 171,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,194. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
