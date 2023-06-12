683 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Emerald as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Emerald by 1,887.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerald by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Emerald in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Emerald Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE EEX traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.25. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 191.13% and a net margin of 34.83%.

Emerald Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

