683 Capital Management LLC Sells 2,591 Shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

683 Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ponce Financial Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3F Inc. grew its position in Ponce Financial Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 2,074,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 128,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 197.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 635,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 135,195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 370,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 834.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 186,066 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Ponce Financial Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 96,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Ponce Financial Group had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ponce Financial Group news, CEO Carlos P. Naudon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,474.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

