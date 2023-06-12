683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,544 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hallador Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hallador Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:HNRG traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $7.87. 107,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $260.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 10.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $134,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,978,726 shares in the company, valued at $17,907,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,978,726 shares in the company, valued at $17,907,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $156,690.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,993,536 shares in the company, valued at $19,098,074.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.