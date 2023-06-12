683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 74,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

KVH Industries stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,674. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.59.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. KVH Industries had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 19.62%.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

