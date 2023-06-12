683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VOXX International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 27.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International Price Performance

VOXX International stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.75. 86,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.