683 Capital Management LLC Invests $185,000 in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Zevia PBC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Zevia PBC by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Zevia PBC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.67. 140,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,249. The company has a market cap of $329.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.49.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
