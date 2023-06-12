683 Capital Management LLC Invests $185,000 in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Zevia PBC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Zevia PBC by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Shares of Zevia PBC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.67. 140,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,249. The company has a market cap of $329.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Insider Activity at Zevia PBC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 18,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $65,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,064,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,101,198.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $50,299.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,015,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 18,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $65,194.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,064,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,101,198.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,187 shares of company stock worth $255,997 over the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.