683 Capital Management LLC Invests $178,000 in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Greenwich LifeSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,271,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,468,018.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $113,883. Company insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

GLSI traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $11.30. 11,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.