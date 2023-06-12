683 Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Consolidated Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 23,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

CWCO traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $21.50. 83,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,114. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

