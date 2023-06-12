683 Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIGL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.43. 54,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,793. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

