683 Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 100,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NECB traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.12. 85,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,947. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.16%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Northeast Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit, and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection, and wealth management services.

