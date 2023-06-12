608,000 Shares in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Acquired by Mass Ave Global Inc.

Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 608,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,000. Atour Lifestyle makes up approximately 3.2% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mass Ave Global Inc. owned 0.47% of Atour Lifestyle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,394,000.

Atour Lifestyle stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,910. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price target on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

