47,273 Shares in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AgileThought as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in AgileThought by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 313,334 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,590,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 133,905 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded AgileThought from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of AgileThought in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of AgileThought from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

AGIL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 158,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. AgileThought, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 29.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

