27,301 Shares in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics Price Performance

Omega Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 58,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,774. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.93% and a negative net margin of 4,643.24%. Research analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,000 shares of Omega Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 744,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 744,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,000 in the last 90 days. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jonestrading began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.