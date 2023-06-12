26,016 Shares in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Biomea Fusion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Biomea Fusion stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 641,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,181. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BMEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biomea Fusion

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $3,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,162,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $3,399,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,162,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biomea Fusion Profile

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.