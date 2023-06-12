22,436 Shares in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Bought by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMHI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMHI stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 47,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

