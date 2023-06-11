Zacks Research Weighs in on The AES Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for AES in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get AES alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AES. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

AES Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.