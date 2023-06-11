Zacks Research Weighs in on Halliburton’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HAL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

