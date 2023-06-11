Zacks Research Weighs in on Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $145.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after buying an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

