yearn.finance Price Tops $5,410.01 on Major Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $178.62 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $5,410.01 or 0.20889919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,017 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

