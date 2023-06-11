Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,366,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 444,917 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 3.78% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $93,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $42.02 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,097. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

