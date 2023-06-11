Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XEL. Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

XEL opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

