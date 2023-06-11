WOW-token (WOW) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.07 million and $3.04 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02831002 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

