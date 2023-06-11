World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

Shares of WWE opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.