Wolfe Research Lowers Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SLDP. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.42.

Solid Power Stock Performance

SLDP stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Solid Power has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $359.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 137.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solid Power will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Solid Power by 171.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter worth $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 121.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

