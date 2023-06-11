Wolfe Research Lowers Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SLDP. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.42.
Solid Power Stock Performance
SLDP stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Solid Power has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $359.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Solid Power by 171.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter worth $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 121.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.