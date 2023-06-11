Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Takes $761,000 Position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Bioceres Crop Solutions makes up about 0.2% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Bioceres Crop Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIOX. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 321,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEMKT:BIOX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. 72,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,593. The company has a market cap of $765.03 million, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.

BIOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

