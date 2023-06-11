WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by KGH Ltd

KGH Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,163 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for 1.8% of KGH Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. KGH Ltd owned 0.27% of WestRock worth $23,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in WestRock by 1,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. 2,038,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

