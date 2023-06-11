Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.65.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.50. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $6,548,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $6,548,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $7,886,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,068,940 shares of company stock worth $66,292,364. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

