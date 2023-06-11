Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $110.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Expedia Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $228,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

