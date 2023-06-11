Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
EAD stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $7.39.
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
