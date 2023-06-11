Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

EAD stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAD. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

