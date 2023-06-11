Wedbush Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $37.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Up 0.9 %

EAT opened at $36.00 on Friday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.