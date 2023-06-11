Wedbush Cuts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $60.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASO. Cowen started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,726,000 after buying an additional 98,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,089,000 after buying an additional 59,431 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18,617.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

