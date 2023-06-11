Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $86.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $87.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.