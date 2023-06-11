Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,085,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
