Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Buys 656 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

PFG stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

