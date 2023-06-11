Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Buys 237 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $538,889,000 after acquiring an additional 273,884 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

NYSE LOW opened at $209.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

