Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,085,000 after buying an additional 302,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,981,000 after purchasing an additional 815,502 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

