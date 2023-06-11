Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 2.1% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $314.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.93 and its 200-day moving average is $317.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

