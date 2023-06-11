Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,245 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walmart were worth $32,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.13. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $412.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.31.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,941,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,582,853. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

