Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 722,503 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 722,503 shares during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control makes up about 0.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $51,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $27.52.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.47 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 13.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

