Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 283,871 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 283,871 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 6.5% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $487,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $369.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $349.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

