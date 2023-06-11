Vulcan Value Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,861 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of Medpace worth $32,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $207.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.20. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.79 and a 1 year high of $241.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.