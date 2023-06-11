Vulcan Value Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,661,563 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.9% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Applied Materials worth $212,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $349,256,000 after purchasing an additional 997,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 49.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $225,157,000 after purchasing an additional 904,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $121,831,000 after purchasing an additional 884,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.12 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $138.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

