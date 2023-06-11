Vulcan Value Partners LLC Buys Shares of 29,752 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $185.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.30 and a 200 day moving average of $180.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

