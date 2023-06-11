Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.56. 6,385,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,601. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.96 and its 200 day moving average is $222.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $418.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

